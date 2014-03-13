WALB's Most Wanted: Robert Haynes

On this addition of WALB's Most Wanted, a Fitzgerald man considered armed and dangerous accused of shooting a young girl in the face and police need your help tracking him down.

Take a look at 39-year-old Robert Haynes Jr. Fitzgerald police say he is one of two men who drove up to an alley Sunday behind Pine Avenue and started shooting.

Fourteen year old Shania Shelton, an innocent bystander was struck in the face. She survived, but remains in the hospital. Two suspects, including a 15-year-old are in custody, charged in connection with the shooting which stemmed from a fight.

As for Haynes, he has been in and out prison since 1994 on convictions ranging from distributing cocaine to burglary to fleeing police.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Haynes is five feet eight and weighs 150 pounds. He has ties to Wilcox County and investigators want him off the streets.

If you know where he is call is Fitzgerald police at 229-426-5000 or 911. Tonight Robert Haynes Jr. becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.