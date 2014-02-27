WALB's Most Wanted: Eric Bernard Davis

On this Thursday's Most Wanted, police in Valdosta are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank on Valentine's Day.

Take a look at 28-year-old Eric Bernard Davis, investigators say the morning of February 14th he walked inside the BB&T Bank on North Ashley Street and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

He then took off running with a bag of cash. Police say this surveillance picture from inside the bank led to tips from citizens who recognized Davis as the Valdosta bank robber.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest however, and despite an active search they have not been able to track him down.

If you know where he is call 911 or the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or remain anonymous at 229-293-3091. Tonight Eric Bernard Davis becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.