Special Report: A decade without justice for Ginny Crisler

It's been nearly a decade since a mother of three was killed by a hit and run driver in the parking lot of a Northwest Albany shopping center. The driver has never been caught.

The family of Ginny Crisler and the investigators who took over the case believe someone knows who that driver is, and it's past time to come forward.

For almost 10 years, haunting video of a car involved in a hit and run that killed a mother has begged one question: who is behind the wheel?

"I talked to mom every day. And one night it was ripped away from us," said Scott Crisler, about a night he will never forget.

December 14, 2004. His mom, 57-year-old Ginny Crisler was walking across the parking lot at Hunters Mills Shopping Center off Dawson Road. A car ran over her, and then sped off.

"What I find so hard to forgive is they just left her laying there in the parking lot, like an animal on the side of the road. And that's what breaks my heart."

GBI Special Agent Bryan Smith was with APD at the time, and was assigned the case months after it happened. The break came after he discovered surveillance video of the suspected hit and run vehicle captured at a liquor store across the street.

"I went to the Lighthouse liquor store, and through the investigation, we developed this video of a white Chevy Lumina pulling into the parking lot and then turning around and leaving."

One major roadblock in the case was the model of the car. "That was a period of years where Chevrolet didn't change very much about the body style of the Lumina. So we weren't able, at the time, to narrow it, until we got the video enhanced."

It was narrowed down to a 1995 to 1999 model Chevrolet Lumina.

Nearly a decade later Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards says his office still receives tips. "We believe that someone has the answer to it. And we're going to keep pursuing it until we find the answer. We feel very certain that with a couple of phone calls, this case could be solved, and this family could get to start that healing process of knowing they could move past this."

"Somebody knows who did this. They could break this case if they wanted to," said Crisler.

While an arrest won't bring Ginny Crisler back, her son was a message to those who know who killed her. "What if this was your mom? If this happened to your mom wouldn't you want someone to step forward and give your family a little resolution to this?"

A $6,000 reward is still being offered for the information that will finally close a case that's gone unsolved for too long. That one tip that could bring justice in the death of Ginny Crisler.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.