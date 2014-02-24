Cordele Police investigate robbery and shooting

Cordele Police are on the scene of a robbery and shooting. They have not released many details, but have confirmed someone was shot just before 9:00 p.m. at the Cordele Food Mart.
Officials have not released the extent of that person's injuries or a description of any suspects.
We'll have more on WALB News 10 at 11:00.
This is a developing story. Stay with WALB for the latest.
Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.