Most Wanted: Natonyoa Chappell and Zayet Nelson

On this Thursday's Most Wanted, a pair of Terrell County fugitives with long criminal histories are on the run and law officers need your help finding them.

Take a look at Natonya Chappell and Zayet Nelson. They are both considered armed and dangerous. Chappell is wanted by the Terrell County Sheriff's Office for Obstruction of an Officer, Fleeing and Eluding an Officer, Driving on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Seatbelt Violations.

He is currently on Parole for several crimes including aggravated assault. He has a long list of previous charges that include kidnapping and false imprisonment. Chappell may be in the Albany Area. His last known address was 78 Willow Lane in Sasser.

Terrel County deputies are also looking for Zayet Nelson who is considered armed and dangerous. He is under investigation by Dawson Police for theft and injury to an officer. He is also a suspect in a crime in Leon County, Florida. Nelson is currently wanted by the Terrell County Sheriff's Office on a Probation Violation.

Nelson has a long and violent criminal history and officers say they need him off the streets. This is also true for Chappell.

If you know anything about where these two men may be, call 911 or the Terrell County Sheriff's Office at 229-995-4488.

