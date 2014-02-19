Albany High classes to resume Thursday after evacuation

Officials at Dougherty County schools have announced that Albany High School will resume their regular schedule tomorrow.

The building was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a suspected gas leak.

Just as classes got underway at Albany High Wednesday morning, an odor of rotten eggs greeted students and faculty.





"Basically they had a gas leak in the science room," said Albany Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Rubin Jordan.





Albany High officials made the call to evacuate students as firefighters and Water Gas and Light workers cut off the gas and assessed the situation.





"It's a natural gas leak so we want to make sure all measures are made to get the gas out of the building," said Dougherty County Schools Spokesman R.D. Harter.





While crews determined the area the smell was coming from, the real work was finding the source of the leak - a tedious process. Meanwhile students waited at Hugh Mills Stadium until the call was made to cancel classes for the day.





"The superintendent has made the decision to close the school for the day on the advice of the fire and WG&L officials," said Harter.





School officials say they understand the inconvenience this caused.





"We don't make these decisions lightly at all," said Harter. "Our first effort is to make other arrangements to stay in school and continue to learn."

Authorities say the school has been cleared again for class use.

Students will be expected to return for classes Thursday.



