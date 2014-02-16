Aftershock rattles Georgia and South Carolina

Another earthquake hit not far from Edgefield, South Carolina this afternoon. It was an aftershock from a larger quake that rattled the area Friday night.
According to the United States Geological Survey which monitors earthquakes, the temblor occurred at 3:23 p.m. Sunday and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale.
Friday night's quake, centered in the same area not far from Augusta, measured 4.1.
Earthquakes of that magnitude are minor and cause little or no damage, but quakes of that strength are rare in that region.
