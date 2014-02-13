WALB's Most Wanted: Randolph Pearson and Norman Gibson

On tonight's Most Wanted, a pair of suspected metal thieves are caught on camera.

Police say they were caught stealing from a Dougherty county farm. Warrants have been issued for 58-year-old Randolph Pearson and 35-year-old Norman Gibson.

Dougherty County police say surveillance pictures show them stealing from Barlow Farm on Gravel Hill Road in early January.

They're accused of swiping metal and other equipment. Investigators say they could be connected to other thefts.

If you have any information about where to find Pearson or Gibson call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.

Tonight Randolph Pearson and Norman Gibson become two of WALB's Most Wanted.