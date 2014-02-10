Educators punished for changing grades

The Dougherty County School Board approved punishments for three educators involved in a grade-changing scandal at Westover High School Monday.

Principal William Chunn will lose five days pay, but will not miss any time from work. Teacher Kevin Martin is suspended for five days without pay. Assistant Principal Brian Collier received a formal reprimand.

Interim Superintendent David Mosely says they were involved with changing the failing grades of more than 120 students in Martin's classes.

