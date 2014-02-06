Kendrick Johnson's family attorney visits Albany

By Josh Rhoden-

"If Trayvon Martin killed unarmed George Zimmerman, would he had been given the benefit of the stand your ground law?" said Benjamin Crump, Attorney.



Thursday night attorney Crump encouraged people to fight racial injustice.

"We have to make sure during Black History month we remind people of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King that we should be judged by the content of our character, and not the color of our skin," said Crump.



Attorney Benjamin Crump says there is still work to be done.



"Even though we are supposed to be in a post racial society with the election of our first black president, there are challenges that are yet to be met," said Crump.



Crump now represents the family of Kendrick Johnson, the 17 year old found dead in a rolled up gym mat at Lowndes High School last year. He says he has no idea when a federal investigation will be finished, so he still wants a judge to order a coroner's inquest.



"We don't know and that's the problem, that's why we want the coroners inquest, because we don't want to be our destiny to have to wait on a federal government investigation that could take ten years,"said Crump.



Last week, the family filed suit against the funeral home that handled Johnson's body because a second autopsy revealed the organs were missing and newspaper was stuffed in the body.



"It's not just about the newspaper, and people are focusing on that, what it's really about, attorney King and I are trying to get who discarded his organs, because that can tell us valuable information," said Crump.



Crump wants more people to work together to improve our communities.



"We all have a duty in our community to make it a better society for our children," said Crump.

The GBI and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office ruled Kendrick Johnson's death an accident. Because of questions raised by the family U.S. Attorney Michael Moore opened an investigation in October.

