WALB's Most Wanted: Haley Street killer

Albany police hope you can identify the man in this sketch. He's a suspect in a five year old murder case.

On December 27th, 2008, 37-year-old Unterio Murray was in the passenger seat of a Pontiac Grand AM on Haley Street. He was shot in the head by a man in a passing car. His cousin 29-year-old Timothy Williams was shot in the right arm and drove to a liquor store on Pine Avenue for help.

The killer is a light-skinned black man was around 30-years-old at the time of the shooting with short hair and a moustache. He also had broad shoulders. Police originally told us the shooter may have been driving a white older model Cadillac with fancy rims, but the surviving victim said the gunman was in a gold Chevy Trail Blazer.

What's frightening about this shooting is the victims were likely random targets. Williams had picked up his cousin at work and was dropping him off at home when they were shot.

Unterio Murray left behind three children.

If you recognize the man in this sketch give Albany police a call or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS. The Haley Street killer becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

