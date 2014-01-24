Reward for information in Kendrick Johnson case taken back

A $10,000 reward in the Kendrick Johnson case is no longer offered.

Businessman Roy Taylor's reward was only good for 90 days. He offered the reward back on October 19th of last year.

But when no one came forward with information during the 90 day period, the offer was taken off the table.

The Reverend Floyd Rose was in charge of making the public aware of the reward. He says it's time for closure.

"We want this ended. That is why we all agree that if the Justice Department would come in and make a final decision as to what happened to their son, then everybody would agree to that," said Rose.

"What is the point of the continued demonstrations? Or the news conferences. What?," Rose questioned.

Johnson was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat in the Lowndes County High School gym in January of 2013.

