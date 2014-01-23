WALB's Most Wanted: Hot coffee robbers

Police in Douglas hope you can identify two robbers who injured a store clerk by dousing her with hot coffee.





Surveillance cameras at the Flash Foods on Baker Highway captured images of two men walking in the store around 3:30 Wednesday morning.





One of the men purchased a cigar while the other filled a cup with hot coffee and threw it on the clerk, burning her face and chest.





Then one of the crooks then pulled out a stick and demanded cash from the register before running out of the store.





One suspect had a brown hood over his head and a ball cap with a yellow brim. The other had a grey hood over his head with a ball cap with a blue colored brim.





Both were wearing dark jeans and black shoes. One of the robbers had white soles on his shoes.





If you recognize these suspects, call Douglas Police at 912-384-2222 or the Tips Line at 912-260-3600.





These hot coffee throwing crooks become two of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.