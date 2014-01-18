Former VSU coach Mumme named head coach at Belhaven

Former Valdosta State head coach Hal Mumme will lead a new group of Blazers in 2014.

Mumme has been named the head football coach at Belhaven University in Jackson, MS.

The Blazers, who compete in the NAIA, were 3-8 in 2013.

Mumme spent the 2013 season as the passing game coordinator at SMU under June Jones.

This will be the 61-year-old's seventh head coaching gig.

Mumme was the head coach at Valdosta State from 1992-1996, before taking over at Kentucky from 1997-2000.

Belhaven President Roger Parrott is excited to see Mumme's prolific passing attack with the Blazers.

"I am excited for our students, our players, and our alumni, because Belhaven football is going to join the 'Air-Raid' and soar," Parrott said in a statement.

