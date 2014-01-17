Arrest warrant issued in Moultrie murder - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Arrest warrant issued in Moultrie murder

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Moultrie Police say they are on the lookout for an accused killer.

Late Friday night, officials announced they took out a warrant charging Bonny Lee Lewis with the murder of Danny Hill.

Hill was shot at a house on 8th Street Southeast last Friday.

Lewis has not been arrested. Investigators have not released any other information in the case.

