Arrest warrant issued in Moultrie murder

Moultrie Police say they are on the lookout for an accused killer.
Late Friday night, officials announced they took out a warrant charging Bonny Lee Lewis with the murder of Danny Hill.
Hill was shot at a house on 8th Street Southeast last Friday.
Lewis has not been arrested. Investigators have not released any other information in the case.
Copyright 2014 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.