Newspaper filling a common practice by morticians

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says it's not uncommon for funeral homes to put material, such as newspaper inside a body.

He says those "fillers" are not regulated by the state, but that could change based on the publicity from the Kendrick Johnson case.

Fowler says newspaper, or paper towels, can keep the body from leaking fluid inside a casket.

"The same thing with the brain, when they remove the brain, if you don't put some kind of filler inside the head, then it will drain on the pillow in the casket, so they put some kind of absorbent material, they can us paper towels, they can use many things, to absorb the fluid," says Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler says using newspaper as a filler is a practice used by some morticians for decades, and he doesn't see anything wrong with it.

