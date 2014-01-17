GSP investigates deadly crash in Worth County

Georgia State Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a deadly wreck in Worth County.
Officials say two pickup trucks and a semi-truck were involved in the crash on Highway 112 north of Sylvester around 5:30 p.m.
WALB has a crew on the way to the scene and will have details on WALB News 10 at 11:00.
