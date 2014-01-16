WALB's Most Wanted: Jenny's Fashion Burglars

On tonight's most wanted to bold burglars targeting an Albany clothing store capture on surveillance camera. Hopefully you can identify the crooks.

The video was taken the morning of December 26th about 3:00AM. The man there in the toboggan used a brick to break through the window of Jenny's Fashion on Haley Street. He spent nearly an hour trying to get through the burglars bars of the business.

He's later joined by his lookout who comes over to help out.

At one point, the store owner says some ladies walking down the street actually stopped to talk to the lookout but didn't bother to report the crime to police.

Now while the brook didn't manage to get inside, he did swipe $300 worth of clothes through the window. This is the second time in a matter of months someone has broke into Jenny's Fashion and numerous attempts have been made to get inside.

If you recognize them, call Albany Police or CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Tonight the Jenny's Fashion Burglars become two of WALB's Most Wanted.

