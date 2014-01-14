Thomas County escapee caught

An accused child molester who escaped from the Thomas County Jail this morning is back in custody tonight. Deputies caught Charles Nix on Glenwood Drive a little after 9:00 tonight. We'll have more details on WALB News 10 at 11:00.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.