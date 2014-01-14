Thomas County escapee caught - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas County escapee caught

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

An accused child molester who escaped from the Thomas County Jail this morning is back in custody tonight. Deputies caught Charles Nix on Glenwood Drive a little after 9:00 tonight. We'll have more details on WALB News 10 at 11:00.

Powered by Frankly