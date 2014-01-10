Saturday marks one year in Kendrick Johnson death investigation

Saturday marks one year since 17-year old Kendrick Johnson was found dead at Lowndes High School.

His family and their supporters will hold a memorial to mark the anniversary and celebrate his life Saturday. It will begin at noon at John W. Saunders Memorial Park at 1151 River Street in Valdosta.

Meanwhile, the FBI continues to investigate Johnson's death. The student's body was discovered in a rolled up gym mat.

Investigators ruled his death an accident. His parents has the body exhumed and hired an independent pathologist who determined Kendrick died from "blunt force trauma to the neck, and not an accident."

Lowndes County deputies insist they conducted a thorough investigation.

"We've interviewed slightly over a hundred and something people during this investigation," said Lowndes County Lt. Stryde Jones. "That included students, teachers, some parents that access during the time period of question there." "That's my child and we're gonna fight until it's all over, until we get the truth," said Johnson's mother Jacquelyn. "That's all we've ever asked for, was the truth about what happened to Kendrick Johnson."

Surveillance video from the gym from that day was released late last year following a judge's order, but Johnson's parents believe parts had been omitted or altered.

