BUSTED: Demonta Montrell Price

On tonight's Most Wanted the search is still on for an Albany teen accused of shooting a man to death last month as he changed a tire.

Last week police filed murder charges against 18-year-old Demonta Montrell Price. Right now his brothers, 23-year-old Demetrice Price and 20-year-old Kovarious Price are in jail charged with murder and armed robbery.

Detective say the night of December 22nd, the Price brothers robbed and then gunned down 35-year-old Jamey Spurlock while he changed a tire on Silica Drive in East Albany. Spurlock was engaged to be married when his life was cut short in a senseless crime.

Demonta was arrested in 2010 and charged in connection with beating 5 Hispanic men during a robbery when he was just 14.

Spurlock was a father of three and his family is hopeful someone out there knows where Demonta is hiding and comes forward with that information so he can joins his brothers in jail.

Police are also looking for a 4th suspect but have not released any information on who that may be.

If you have tips about this case or Demonta's whereabouts call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.

Tonight Demonta Montrell Price becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

