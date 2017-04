We've got new details in the death of an elderly Tift County woman found in a pond behind her home on Connell Road by her husband late Friday afternoon.

The victim is 80 year-old Mabel Connell.

Investigators don't suspect foul play. They may request an autopsy to determine if she drowned.

They say Connell had Alzheimer's disease and may have wandered next to the pond and fallen in.