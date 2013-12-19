WALB's Most Wanted: Christopher Hawkins

Police in Ocilla say they know the identity of man believed to have been involved in a bold and calculated armed robbery at a Harvey's Supermarket.

Take a look at 19-year-old Christopher Hawkins. Police say he is one of three robbers who ambushed store employees as they were preparing to close the Harvey's Supermarket on Irwin Avenue December 1st.





Surveillance footage shows the store manager opening the safe with an assault rifle pointed at his head.





None of the workers, one of whom was duct taped, were hurt. Surveillance video generated tips which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Deondery Dosier of Ambrose.





Police searched his home and found a safe along with cash believed to have been stolen during the heist, and guns they suspect were used in the robbery.





On Wednesday the Irwin County grand jury indicted Dosier and Hawkins, but Hawkins remains on the run.





A third robber has not yet been identified.





Take a close look at Hawkins. If you know where he is, call Ocilla Police or 911. A $1,000 reward has been issued for his arrest. Christopher Hawkins becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

