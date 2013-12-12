WALB's Most Wanted: Albany Mall duo

It's a busy time of year at the shopping mall, but a case of Christmas shoplifting has a couple of women caught on surveillance camera and sought by police for questioning.



Video shot December 5th inside the Albany mall sets the scene. One of the women has on a turquoise top and multi-colored pants. You can get a good look at her face in the video. The other is wearing a black jacket and jeans.



Now on this day more $800 worth of 'Beats by Dr. Dre' Headphones were swiped from the mall. Right now Albany Police are calling these women persons of interest in the theft case but because of the dollar amount involved this is a felony crime.



Police aren't saying if they believe the women are local but you might notice them, or you might notice the clothing they are wearing.



It's also a reminder to would-be shoplifters that cameras are watching your every move while you're in the stores.



If you recognize these two, police want to hear from you. Give them a call at 229-436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and your tip could earn a reward.