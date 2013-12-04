WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (12/3/13): Brooks Co. avoids quarterfinal letdown

The Brooks County Trojans weren't going to have another quarterfinal let down, not this year.

With their win Friday, the Trojans are the WALB High School Football Team of the Week.

After being knocked out of the 2012 playoffs in the third round, Brooks County made sure that didn't happen again in 2013.



The Trojans took care of business, blowing out Bowdon to earn their first semifinal berth since 2008



With the memory of three fallen teammates still on their mind, the Trojans have said all year long a state title is their goal.



Now they're one step from the state championship game.



Their win Friday to keep those dreams alive makes them our team of the week.

