WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/27/13): Irwin Co. earns revenge, quarterfinal berth

The Irwin County Indians had a little more than a quarterfinal berth on their minds Friday when they took on Trion in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Indians' big win earns them our team of the week honors.

Trion blew out the Indians in the first round of the 2012 playoffs, and Irwin County hadn't forgotten that when they took the field Friday night.



Jon Lindsey's exacted revenge and then some on the Bulldogs, 49-26, in a game dubbed "The Rematch in the Tater Patch."



The Indians advance to the quarterfinals with the win.



They'll host Johnson County this Friday.

