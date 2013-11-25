WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/25/13): Brooks' Parrish jukes, throws TD

Any number of plays by Brooks County QB Malkom Parrish on Friday night could've been chosen for the Play of the Week.

The Georgia commit was a human highlight reel in the Trojans' blowout win over Bleckley County Friday.

But his long touchdown pass to build the Brooks' lead earns the award.

Parrish faked the handoff, then juked a Royal defender to free himself up, before firing a long touchdown pass.

The Trojans rolled to a 55-28 win, and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

