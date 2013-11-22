Crooks get creative to smuggle contraband

Trying to get contraband into a prison is nothing new, but there is a new method. This week, some creative crooks tried to get tobacco to South Georgia prisoners by using a remote controlled helicopter, but they didn't get away with it.

A lieutenant from the Calhoun State Prison noticed a small helicopter flying over the gates of and a search began. Sheriff Josh Hilton says about an hour later, deputies noticed a suspicious black dodge car with Gwinnett County tags on Edison Street.

"After we gained consent to search the car we found the helicopter and I don't know exactly how much it was, but probably about one or two pounds of tobacco, rolled up," said Hilton.

The four remain in the Calhoun county jail for the crime. Marc Lee Circle, Aaron Clint Foster, Angel Omega Thomas, Donavan Aaron Johnson.

"Everybody had several cell phones with different contacts. People try different things but the helicopter was something new. It is a surprise I've never seen a helicopter. They were in the woods flying it they had binoculars evidently so they could watch it," Hilton said.

Leanna Brooke Bearden and Tracy Jones were caught on two separate occasions last week. They are both in the Calhoun County jail for trying to pass drugs and liquor to inmates.

It is a felony to cross prison guard lines with contraband. If convicted they could face up to 20 years in prison.

Sheriff Hilton credits the warden, his crew, and Fire Chief Richard Martin for the arrests.

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.