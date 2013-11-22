WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/21/13): Westover's Saunders leads Pats' physical play

The Westover Patriots have made a habit of bullying opponents physically on the field all year.



They did it again Friday night against Liberty County as running back Shannon Saunders chewed up yards and the Panther defense en route to our player of the week honors.

The senior picked up over 200 yards on the ground, scoring two touchdowns in the Patriots 27-7 first round win.



The Patriots have played a physical brand of football all season, and Saunders said they got back to that after a slow start Friday night.

"We started off slow but as the game," says Saunders. "But as the game went by, it was like we've been here before so we really just played Westover football."



"He definitely brings that physicality to us, but on the other hand he can also run by people, so that kind of gives him a double edged sword so to speak," says Westover head coach Octavia Jones. "He can kill you with power and he can kill you with speed."

Saunders and the Patriots are at home again Friday night, hosting Stockbridge in the second round of the state playoffs. That game kicks off at 7:30 at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.