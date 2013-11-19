WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/18/13): Westover's Thompson splashes Liberty County

Westover defensive tackle Trenton Thompson is the largest man on the field almost every time he steps between the lines.

He used that to his advantage when making our play of the week.

Liberty County's Raekwon McMillan is a big man himself, and took the Panthers' sweep right when he ran into a gang of Patriot defenders.

McMillan kept his feet moving, and pushed the pile forward.

That is until Thompson came from behind to take care of the pile.

The five-star junior DT leapt on the back of McMillan, taking down the whole scrum.

Westover powered past the Panthers, 27-7, in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Patriots host Stockbridge Friday.

