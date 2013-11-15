WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/14/13): Westwood's Edore keeps Wildcats' offensive momentum

Westwood's J.T. Edore found the endzone four times for the Wildcats, helping them advance to the second round of the state playoffs.

His performance earned Edore our player of the week award.

The senior RB averaged over 10 yards a carry for Westwood Friday night, picking up 149 yards on 13 carries, leading the Cats to a 49-6 win.

Edore says the offense just got rolling after a good first possession, and never let up.

"We came out, had a good first series, and scored," says Edore. "From then on, we just came on with good blocking all around."



"When we get it going, we tend to get it going, and success breeds success," says Westwood head coach Ross Worsham. "If somebody makes a good play, and it just kind of gets everybody else fired up a little bit."

The Wildcats get on the road in the quarterfinals. They travel to John Milledge Friday night.

