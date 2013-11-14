BUSTED: Corey Bernard Zackery

On tonight's Most Wanted a two-county fugitive facing charges of family violence is being sought by Dougherty County Sheriff's investigators.



Take a look at 44-year-old Corey Bernard Zackery. He has active arrest warrants in Dougherty County for Criminal Trespass, Family Violence, Battery, and Probation Violation.



He has also an active arrest warrant in Mitchell County for Probation Violation. Zackery has some pretty identifiable tattoos on his upper left of a cross, praying hands, and a Bible. He's 5'7", 174 pounds. His last known address in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive.



If you know where is he is, call the Dougherty County sheriffs office or CrimeStoopers at 229-436-TIPS. Corey Bernard Zackery becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

