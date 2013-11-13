WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/12/13): Crisp Co. punches playoff ticket

It was win and you're in for the Crisp County Cougars Friday night.

That's exactly what they did, earning a state playoff spot as well as our team of the week honors.

The Cougars took care of Americus-Sumter Friday night in what was essentially a play-in game to clinch their first playoff spot since 2010.



Lee Campbell's team won three of their last four to get in, and Friday night will return to the spot of their last playoff game: Burke County.



This time, the Cougars carry momentum and that makes them the team of the week.

