WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/11/13): T'ville's Cherry runs through Pelham

Thomasville RB Mario Cherry has been the Bulldogs' version of Super Mario in 2013, and he continued playing at a high level Friday against Pelham.

Cherry ran for three touchdowns on the night, but it was his second of the night that earns our play of the week honors.

Near the end of the first quarter, Cherry took a handoff right before cutting back to the middle of the field, shedding a tackle, then managing to stay on his feet before running away from the Hornet defense.

Cherry's efforts led the Dogs to a 42-24 win, and sends Thomasville into the state playoffs with some momentum.

