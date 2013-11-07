Attorney King questions Lowndes High video

The family of Kendrick Johnson, the teenager found dead inside a Lowndes High school gym mat, is looking for answers in newly-released surveillance video.

One clip shows Johnson in the gym. A second shows him walking in, and then running out of the frame. In both videos, students suddenly appear.

Today, C. B. King, Junior, the Albany attorney for 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson's family, said the new surveillance video raises more questions.

"The fact that this particular camera out of all the cameras is out of focus... That it is not positioned in such way that you get any image showing the top edge of mat, we believe is anything but a coincidence," he said.

Johnson's body was found last January. Investigators ruled his death an accident.

Last week, federal authorities announced they are opening an investigation into the teen's death.

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.