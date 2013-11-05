WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/5/13): Valiants make it 23 straight

The Valwood Valiants aren't just hot.

They're nuclear. And they hope to ride their streak to back to back state championships.

The Valiants rode a huge game by Zane Edmondson to their 23rd straight victory Friday night.



The win over SGA completed the team's second straight undefeated regular season.



Up next: the first round of the state playoffs, when Community Christian comes to town.

The Valiants hope to make it 27 straight wins.



That'll bring home another state championship.

