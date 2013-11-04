WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/4/13): Cason's catch launches Cats to playoffs

The Valdosta Wildcats are headed back to the state playoffs after a blowout win over Brunswick Friday night.

One play that helped lead the Cats to victory was Alex Cason's second half touchdown catch.

As the rains came down and Valdosta deep in Pirate territory, QB Seth Shuman threw a perfectly placed ball that hit Cason right in the hands in stride.

Not only did the Marshall Thundering Herd commit get the necessary one foot inbounds, he got his second foot down as well.

The Wildcats held Brunswick scoreless in the second half to win 41-8, and clinch a spot in the state playoffs.

Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.