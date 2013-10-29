WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/29/13): Cairo sops up win #600 in program history

The Cairo Syrupmakers are historically one of the best football programs in the state of Georgia.

They claim 16 region titles and three state championships, and now the Makers have reached a milestone mark in program history, picking up their program's 600th win Friday.



It didn't start well for Tom Fallaw's team against Americus-Sumter.

A long kickoff return set up an Americus-Sumter touchdown on the first drive, but from there it was all Syrupmakers for a 35-7 win.



It wasn't just historical, but a much needed win.

It keeps Cairo on pace with Monroe as they fight for a home playoff game.



The Tornadoes and Makers battle this week in Cairo. You know Syrupmaker fans would love to leave with win 601.

