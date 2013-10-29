WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/28/13): Tift Co.'s Henry falls backward, makes impressive grab

The game didn't end the way Tift County Blue Devils fans wanted, but at least they saw one of the best catches of the 2013 season.

Facing 3rd and 21, QB Ryan Wedgeworth aired it out for Henry, but the defender fell down behind him, sending Henry toppling over him.

That didn't stop him from making the first down grab though.

As he fell back, the junior wideout made the impressive grab to keep the Blue Devil drive alive.

Like Henry though, the Blue Devils fell, 28-7.

But the concentration shown earns Henry our play of the week honors.

Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.