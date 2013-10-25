WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/24/13): Westover's Thompson wreaks havoc again

Westover defensive tackle Trenton Thompson is a five star junior recruit that has the nation's best college programs salivating.

His performance Thursday night shows why, and earns him our Player of the Week honors.

Thompson led another Patriots defensive charge in Thursday's win over Americus-Sumter.



The big man made his presence known in the Panthers backfield all night, as the Pats held Americus-Sumter to just eight points.



Thompson says when he and the rest of the D-line can create havoc, it makes the rest of the defense's job much easier.

"We motor to the ball. We have to run to the ball. We pressure. Our coach tells us to run to the ball," says Thompson. "We have to maintain the outside. Defensive ends have to maintain, outside linebackers have to come fill the hole, and the DTs have to hold them up."



"When they're able to do their job up front, they make everything behind them go pretty much as it has all season," says Westover head coach Octavia Jones.

It's gone well all season for the Westover defense. The Patriots have allowed just over 10 points per game in 2013.



Thompson also saw some time on the other side of the ball.

The big man entered the game as an extra blocker in a goal line situation. The Patriots scored when Thompson was in the game.

But it appears Thompson could be the one seeing some goal line carries soon, a la William Perry.



"I tried to give him some motivation," laughs Jones. "I did tell him that if he got 25 tackles for loss, we might look at getting him a carry."

"I hope I get one," Thompson says. "Coach says he's going to throw me a bone if get 25 for loss, so I'm almost there."

Thompson and the Patriots aim for their fifth straight win Saturday night against crosstown rival Dougherty. That game kicks off at Hugh Mills Stadium at 7:00.

