WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/22/13): TCC blows out Lee Co.

It was supposed to be a battle of two top ten teams in Class AAAAA, but our team of the week let it be anything but close.
Thomas County Central took advantage of six Lee County turnovers, scoring 31 points off the takeaways, to blow out the Trojans 45-14 Friday night in Thomasville.
Bill Shaver's Jackets now own the inside track to the Region 1-AAAAA title after beating the 8th ranked Trojans.
The win pushes TCC to 7-1 with a perfect 3-0 region record, earning them our team of the week honors.
The Jackets travel to Hardaway Friday.
Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.