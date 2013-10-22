WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/22/13): TCC blows out Lee Co.

It was supposed to be a battle of two top ten teams in Class AAAAA, but our team of the week let it be anything but close.

Thomas County Central took advantage of six Lee County turnovers, scoring 31 points off the takeaways, to blow out the Trojans 45-14 Friday night in Thomasville.



Bill Shaver's Jackets now own the inside track to the Region 1-AAAAA title after beating the 8th ranked Trojans.

The win pushes TCC to 7-1 with a perfect 3-0 region record, earning them our team of the week honors.

The Jackets travel to Hardaway Friday.

