WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/22/13): Crisp Co.'s Hartage makes sideline grab

The Crisp County Cougars needed a win Friday to keep their state playoff hopes alive.

They got it thanks to efforts like the one they got out of Montre Hartage.

The junior pulled in one heck of a grab on the Cougar sideline early in Friday's win over Worth County.

QB Witt Campbell rolled right and fired towards the sideline, when Hartage came out of nowhere to make the diving grab and kept his feet inbounds to pick up the first down.

The Cougars took care of the Rams 39-28 to stay tied for fourth place in Region 1-AAAA with Americus-Sumter.

