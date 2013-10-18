Reward offered in Kendrick Johnson case

By Robert Hydrick-

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Council is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of Lowndes High student Kendrick Johnson.

Pastor Floyd Rose says the money has been put by an anonymous donor.

The reward is for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Kendrick's death.

Rose says the Valdosta Lowndes county SCLC chapter has not taken a position on whether Johnson was murdered or his death was an accident.

Rose says if no one has claimed the reward in 90 days, the money will be returned to the donor.

Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a wrestling at Lowndes High in January of this year.

The G.B.I. has ruled his death an accident based on the autopsy.

The family had a second autopsy done by a forensic doctor in Florida who concluded Johnson's death was due to non-accidental blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.