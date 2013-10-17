WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/17/13): Improved Bryant leading Mitchell Co.

After a 1-3 start to the 2013 season, the Mitchell County Eagles have won three straight with senior quarterback Bruce Bryant leading the charge.

In last week's blowout victory over Terrell County, the senior threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 start in region play.



Head coach Larry Cornelius says Bryant's improvement from last season to now has been a major factor in Mitchell County's run.

"Last year, he liked to run out of bounds. Now he's running people over," Cornelius says. "He's got great speed. It's elusive speed. His arm mechanics are so much better."



"I just got better every day," Bryant says. "I just try to execute every play, and just play hard."

The Eagles are now set up well for a chance at a region title.

If they can win their next two ballgames, they'll be unbeaten in region play when they travel to Seminole County to close out the regular season.

Mitchell County hosts Stewart County Saturday night in Camilla.

Copyright2013 WALB. All rights reserved.