WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/10/13): Monroe's Stafford takes control

Monroe's Charles Stafford had a hand in all of Monroe's touchdowns in their victory over Dougherty Friday night, and his performance earned him our WALB Player of the Week honors.

Stafford ran for one touchdown and threw for three more in the Tornadoes' 30-18 win Friday.



With the Monroe offense running through Stafford, the senior QB says he knew he need to step up in the rivalry game.

"I have to be a leader and make the right checks and the right plays and find the open men," Stafford says.



"He got all the other players involved and if you look at his completions, he threw the ball to about six different receivers," Monroe head coach Charles Truitt says of his quarterback. "He got everybody else involved in the game plan and that's real good for our offense."

