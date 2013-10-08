WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/8/13): Lee Co. Trojans make school history

On Friday night, the Lee County Trojans football team accomplished something never before done in program history.

For that, they are the team of the week.

Dean Fabrizio's team earned the road shut out win Friday night, a 26-0 rout over Hardaway in Columbus.



That put the Trojans at 6-0 and clinched the first-ever back to back winning seasons in Lee County history.



The Trojans now have the week off before a huge matchup with Thomas County Central in Thomasville.

