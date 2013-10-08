WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/7/13): Brookwood's Deese plays backyard football

Sometimes broken plays end up being the best plays.

That's the case for our WALB Play of the Week.

Brookwood's Cale Deese took the snap and after faking the handoff, evaded immediate pressure.

From there, Deese weaves his way from one side of the field to the other, breaking six Westwood tackles along the way, before finally being brought down at the Wildcat one-yard line.

Deese's run probably wasn't how the Warriors drew it up, but it was effective nonetheless.

And for that, it's our WALB Play of the Week!

