WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/3/13): Westover's Richardson's 2 INTs end Cairo streak

Westover's defense smothered the Cairo Syrupmakers all night long in Friday's 14-9 win, and defensive back Jysanti Richardson was there early and often to make big plays.

He's our player of the week.

Richardson picked off a pass on the very first defensive play of the game, giving the Patriots great field position. They'd later cash in for a touchdown.



In the second half, the junior made a diving interception to stop a Syrupmaker drive in its tracks.



With the win, the Patriots ended Cairo's region winning streak at 24. Westover also moved themselves to 2-0 in region play.



Richardson says their defense is just playing the way they've been coached.

"We just practice hard all week, and if we put everything we did in practice in the game, then everything will go fine," says Richardson.



Patriots' head coach Octavia Jones says he's happy with how the junior has grown up in front of his eyes.



"I saw a junior that emerged as a leader for our defense on the field," says Jones. "That's big for him to set the tone for the game."

The Patriots now get a week off to rest and improve.

Most of the region, excluding Monroe and Dougherty, is off this week.



Westover looks to stay unbeaten in region play in two weeks, when they host the Crisp County Cougars.

