WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/1/13): Patriots stop 'Makers streak

Like everyone in Region 1-AAAA, the Westover Patriots knew the region title went through Cairo.

But Friday, the Patriots decided it was time for something new.



The Syrupmakers entered Friday's game winners of 24 straight region contests.



But the Patriots' defense snuffed out the Maker offense all night, holding Cairo under 10 points in their 14-9 win.



Not only did it end the Syrupmakers streak, it also gave the Patriots the inside track to a region title.



For that, they are our team of the week.

