WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK 9/30/13: Americus-Sumter pulls out all the stops

The Americus-Sumter Panthers certainly wanted to move to 2-0 in Region 1-AAAA.
On Friday, they pulled out all the stops to get there and made our play of the week.
On fourth down in the first half, Reginald Mitchell's Panthers lined up to punt.
Except the snap went to the upback Wesley Fields, who turned the corner and broke a tackle on his way to the endzone.
It was plays like this that helped Americus-Sumter take down Worth County 40-27 and stay unbeaten in region play.
